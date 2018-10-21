Dr. Jeff Finkenstaedt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkenstaedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Finkenstaedt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeff Finkenstaedt, DPM
Dr. Jeff Finkenstaedt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Finkenstaedt's Office Locations
Greater Tulsa Foot & Ankle Ctr3540 E 31st St Ste 2, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 747-8997
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant experience. Office staff was very courteous.
About Dr. Jeff Finkenstaedt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013915701
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkenstaedt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkenstaedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkenstaedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkenstaedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkenstaedt.
