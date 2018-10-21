Overview of Dr. Jeff Finkenstaedt, DPM

Dr. Jeff Finkenstaedt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Finkenstaedt works at Greater Tulsa Foot & Ankle Ctr in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.