Overview of Dr. Jeff Flickinger, MD

Dr. Jeff Flickinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Flickinger works at Tennessee Urology Assocs PLLC in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hypogonadism and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.