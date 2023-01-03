Dr. Jeff Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn) and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Digestive Medicine Associates2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4107
Robert F Deluca MD3133 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing dr gonzalez for years. Always nice and professional. Staff nice as well. Never have to wait too long.
About Dr. Jeff Gonzalez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548241169
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University Of Pa Health System
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.