Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD
Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Headrick's Office Locations
Center for Orthopedic Surgery4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 475-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Plains Regional Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Headrick did both my knee replacements in 2015 and my right hip in 2016. I have healed and progressed really well and have a great quality of life once again. Friends and family constantly ask who did my knee and hip replacements because I walk as if I've never had surgery. I highly recommend Dr Headrick for an excellent outcome.
About Dr. Jeff Headrick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Adult Joint Reconstruction and Biologic Resurfacing
- Phoenix Orthopedic Residency Program
- Transitional Internship, Balboa Naval Hospital, San Diego, Ca
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- B.S. In Ocean Engineering, U.S. Naval Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Headrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Headrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Headrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Headrick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Headrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Headrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Headrick.
