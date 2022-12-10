Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unity Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Niespodziany works at The South Bend Clinic in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Granger, IN and South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.