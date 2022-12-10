Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niespodziany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unity Physicians Hospital.
Cancer Care Partners LLC301 E Day Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 204-6700
South Bend Clinic At Granger14950 STATE ROAD 23, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 259-9668
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 259-9668
Unity Medical & Surgical Hospital4455 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 259-9668
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Physicians Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
The wait was relatively short. My feet were inspected and nails trimmed and cleaned. The whole procedure took less than an hour
About Dr. Jeffrey Niespodziany, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Niespodziany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niespodziany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niespodziany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niespodziany has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niespodziany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Niespodziany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niespodziany.
