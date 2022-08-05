Overview of Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO

Dr. Jeff Pavell, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Nanuet, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Pavell works at Physical Medcn & Rehab Ctr in Nanuet, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.