Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeff Traub, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Traub's Office Locations
Georgia Knee and Sports Medicine2400 Wisteria Dr Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 985-9330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Decatur2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jeff Traub replaced both my knees within a six month period. I was home from surgery in less than 5 hours both times and walking with a cane within 7 days. I am a 77 year old lady who wasted 12 years with knee pain. I would have never waited so long if I had known about Dr. Traub. Take advise from me….have him do your surgery, do your physical therapy and you will will not regret it. Dr. Jeff Traub is the BEST!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
- Albany Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
