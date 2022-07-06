Overview of Dr. Jeff Traub, MD

Dr. Jeff Traub, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Traub works at Georgia Knee and Sports Medicine in Snellville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.