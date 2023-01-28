Overview of Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD

Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Michaelson works at Jefferey Michaelson in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.