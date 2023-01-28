See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Novi, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (105)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD

Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Michaelson works at Jefferey Michaelson in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michaelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferey Michaelson
    Jefferey Michaelson
26750 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374
(248) 349-7015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michaelson?

    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr Michaelson and his surgical team are fantastic. I had a knee replacement recently and because of his excellent surgical skills it went very well. His knowledge is superb and results are amazing. Fantastic Surgeon and person.
    Marsha H — Jan 28, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD
    About Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003886342
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center, Wsu Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jefferey Michaelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaelson works at Jefferey Michaelson in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Michaelson’s profile.

    Dr. Michaelson has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

