Dr. Jefferson Burroughs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jefferson Burroughs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Highland District Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
1
Mercy Heart Institute7502 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-2070
2
Mercy Health - the Heart Institute Fairfield3000 Mack Rd Ste 100, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 751-4222
3
Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 233-6960
4
Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital3000 Hospital Dr, Batavia, OH 45103 Directions (513) 732-8719
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland District Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Liked him. Is held in high regard. I can understand why, consummate professional in my view.
About Dr. Jefferson Burroughs, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740289453
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
