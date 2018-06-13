Dr. Jefferson Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefferson Davis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jefferson Davis, DO
Dr. Jefferson Davis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
-
3
Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I fell last winter and broke my hip. Dr. Davis did an excellent surgery repairing my hip.
About Dr. Jefferson Davis, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265406755
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedics Indianapolis
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dwight D Eisenhower AMC
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.