Overview of Dr. Jefferson Davis, DO

Dr. Jefferson Davis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN and Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.