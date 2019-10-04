Dr. Jefferson Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefferson Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jefferson Davis, MD
Dr. Jefferson Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
- 1 300 Galisteo St Ste 201, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years I have found working with Dr Davis to be a very good experience. I would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Jefferson Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1669523502
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Sepulveda Va Hospital
- UCLA-Sepulveda VA Hosp
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
