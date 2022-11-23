Overview of Dr. Jefferson Eyke, MD

Dr. Jefferson Eyke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Eyke works at Orthopedic Associates Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.