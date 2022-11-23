Dr. Jefferson Eyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefferson Eyke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jefferson Eyke, MD
Dr. Jefferson Eyke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Dr. Eyke works at
Dr. Eyke's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Haven Bone & Joint1400 Mercy Dr Ste 100, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 733-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Eyke for my lower back pain after trying other options for a year. Dr Eyke is a fantastic doctor! He has excellent bedside manner, took time to listen to my concerns. Highly recommend him if you need any type of procedure done on your spine or back
About Dr. Jefferson Eyke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114980661
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Orthopaedic Spine Surgery
- Tulane University Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Tulane University Department Of General Surgery
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
