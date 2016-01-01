Overview

Dr. Jefferson Gordon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Gordon works at Professional Park Medical Svs in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.