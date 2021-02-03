Overview

Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Hurley works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fistula and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.