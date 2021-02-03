Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Hurley works at
Locations
-
1
Woodhill Medical Park8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-6123Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor Medical Center at Irving, MOB I2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 750, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 759-2040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurley?
One of the finest colorectal surgeons in the region. My son had a very difficult case and Dr. Hurley was the right man for the procedure. His surgical skills and bedside manner are beyond reproach. I would highly recommend Dr. Hurley to any patient that is in need of world class colorectal care.
About Dr. Jefferson Hurley, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548295355
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- St Paul Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurley works at
Dr. Hurley has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fistula and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.