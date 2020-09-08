Overview

Dr. Jefferson Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Jones works at Columbus Regional Medical Group - OB/GYN in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.