Dr. Jefferson Murphree, MD
Dr. Jefferson Murphree, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Bolkar E Sahinler M.d. PA3506 21st St Ste 507, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4802
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4275
Uf Health Medical Lab - Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-7384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Covenant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Murfree was very kind and approachable!! He explained my injury and answered a million questions. I'm three days post op, and so far so good
- English
- 1487064366
Dr. Murphree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphree.
