Overview of Dr. Jefferson Schott, MD

Dr. Jefferson Schott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine|University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Schott works at Ravinia Associates In Internal Medicine, Ltd in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.