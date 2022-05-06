Dr. Jeffery Alexander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Alexander, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Alexander, DPM
Dr. Jeffery Alexander, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Midwest Podiatry1611 W Harrison St Ste 1201, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (708) 660-6100
Weil Foot and Ankle Institute, Glenview1300 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (708) 660-6100
MIDWEST PODIATRY SERVICES, a division of the Weil Foot & Ankle Institute610 S Maple Ave Ste 5700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Detailed
About Dr. Jeffery Alexander, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- European Foot & Ankle Society|European Foot &amp; Ankle Society
- West Side VA Hosp/U Ill
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
