Dr. Jeffery Blonsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Blonsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Blonsky works at
Locations
Adult Gastroenterology Associates10507 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 438-7050
Tulsa Endoscopy Center4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 528-4221
Adult Gastroenterology Associates333 S 38th St Ste H, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 481-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I was told I had to have a colonoscopy due to my history of cancer, I was scared. When I arrived at the clinic the staff put me at ease. doctor Blonsky was very professional and understanding, he talk to me about what would be expected. After the procedure he talked to me and my husband and explained everything. I will most certainly recommend him with five stars
About Dr. Jeffery Blonsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609896596
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
