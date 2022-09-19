Overview

Dr. Jeffery Blonsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Blonsky works at Adult Gastroenterology Assocs in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.