Overview

Dr. Jeffery Bossenberger, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Bossenberger works at McLaren Family Medicine in Fenton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.