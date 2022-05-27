Overview of Dr. Jeffery Brown, MD

Dr. Jeffery Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Silverton Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Salem Health Skyline Clinic in Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.