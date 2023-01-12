Dr. Jeffery Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Brown, DO
Dr. Jeffery Brown, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Brigham City Community Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Circle of Life Women's Center1525 E 6000 S, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was wonderful with my care. I appreciate his kind, caring nature. He showed a lot of interest in my well being. That is something that is hard to find in a provider. I have referred my friends and family to Dr. Brown and they absolutely love him! I can't say enough about his knowledge and decision making.
About Dr. Jeffery Brown, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.