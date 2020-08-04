See All Podiatric Surgeons in Shillington, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Shillington, PA
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM

Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Shillington, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Zimmerman Jr works at Berks Foot/Ankle Surgcl Asscs in Shillington, PA with other offices in Hamburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmerman Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Berks Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates
    654 Philadelphia Ave, Shillington, PA 19607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 796-9522
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hamburg Podiatry Center
    260 State St Ste 2, Hamburg, PA 19526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 562-4999
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2020
    I saw Dr. Zimmerman for a broken toe. He had me in and out of the office in about an hour, and that included setting the broken bone (painlessly!), and xrays. I would definitely recommend Dr. Zimmerman to anyone in need of a foot doctor/surgeon.
    Deb Lawhorne — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952822876
    Education & Certifications

    • Reading Health, Foot and Ankle Medicine and Surgery
    • Temple School of Podiatric Medicine
    • Lebanon Valley College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

