Overview of Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM

Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Shillington, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman Jr works at Berks Foot/Ankle Surgcl Asscs in Shillington, PA with other offices in Hamburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.