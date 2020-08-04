Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM
Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Shillington, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Zimmerman Jr works at
Dr. Zimmerman Jr's Office Locations
Berks Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates654 Philadelphia Ave, Shillington, PA 19607 Directions (610) 796-9522Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hamburg Podiatry Center260 State St Ste 2, Hamburg, PA 19526 Directions (610) 562-4999Monday8:00am - 11:00amTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Zimmerman for a broken toe. He had me in and out of the office in about an hour, and that included setting the broken bone (painlessly!), and xrays. I would definitely recommend Dr. Zimmerman to anyone in need of a foot doctor/surgeon.
About Dr. Jeffery C Zimmerman Jr, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1952822876
Education & Certifications
- Reading Health, Foot and Ankle Medicine and Surgery
- Temple School of Podiatric Medicine
- Lebanon Valley College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.