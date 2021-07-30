Overview of Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD

Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Cantrell works at Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.