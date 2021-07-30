See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (34)
Map Pin Small Flower Mound, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD

Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Cantrell works at Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cantrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    5000 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 420-1776
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates
    500 W Main St Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jul 30, 2021
    Dr. Cantrell is very thorough and personable. The entire staff is great.
    — Jul 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710945134
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantrell has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

