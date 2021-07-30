Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD
Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Cantrell's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine5000 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1776
Orthopedic Associates500 W Main St Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cantrell is very thorough and personable. The entire staff is great.
About Dr. Jeffery Cantrell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantrell has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cantrell speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrell.
