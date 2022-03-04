Overview

Dr. Jeffery Courson, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.