Dr. Jeffery Courson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Courson, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9300 Euclid Ave Ste J22, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-7583
2
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-7583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Heart Rhythm Associates224 W Exchange St Ste 225, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-4377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a virtual 2nd opinion through Cleveland Clinic and was paired with Dr. Courson. I found him to be excellent to work with: very thorough, spent a great deal of time with me, and answered all of my questions. He treated me with respect and dignity and gave me some new leads for seeking treatment for a rare group of undiagnosed symptoms. He understood my issues and questions, and went into great detail with the review. I am very pleased with the interaction, and think he seems like a great doctor and an expert in his field. He also had a wonderful bedside manner, or "virtual" bedside manner I suppose.
About Dr. Jeffery Courson, DO
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396743365
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University
