Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dormu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO
Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.
Dr. Dormu works at
Dr. Dormu's Office Locations
-
1
Minimally Invasive Vascular Center8730 Cherry Ln Ste 10, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 497-1590
-
2
Minimally Invasive Vascular Center9201 CHERRY LN, Laurel, MD 20708 Directions (301) 497-1590
-
3
Minimally Invasive Vascular Centers8667 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 497-1590
- 4 1496 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore, MD 21208 Directions (301) 497-1590
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
UM Laurel Medical Center
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dormu?
He is a excellent doctor, my mom feels like a new person under his care.
About Dr. Jeffery Dormu, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366430316
Education & Certifications
- Cardiothoracic Surgery|Vascular-Endovascular Surgery
- General Surgery
- St. John's Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dormu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dormu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dormu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dormu works at
Dr. Dormu has seen patients for Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dormu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dormu speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dormu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dormu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dormu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dormu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.