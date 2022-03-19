Dr. Flatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Flatt, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Flatt, DDS is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1919 State St Ste 208, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-7874
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flatt?
Dr. Flatt has always been available and listens to my issues. When there was an emergency, he got me in immediately to take care of my problem.
About Dr. Jeffery Flatt, DDS
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1235219544
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flatt accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.