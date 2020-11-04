Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.
Arizona Urology Spcs19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 582-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gamber finally got my kidney stones in control after 20 years!!! He is amazing!! He took the time to figure out the correct medicine to alleviate my ongoing issues. Would love to find where he will be opening up his practice.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700895455
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gamber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamber has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Lithotripsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.