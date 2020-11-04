See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO

Urology
4.3 (31)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO

Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.

Dr. Gamber works at Phoenix Urological Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Lithotripsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gamber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Urology Spcs
    19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 582-6420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Lithotripsy
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Urinary Stones
Lithotripsy
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700895455
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamber works at Phoenix Urological Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gamber’s profile.

    Dr. Gamber has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Lithotripsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

