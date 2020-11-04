Overview of Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO

Dr. Jeffery Gamber, DO is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.



Dr. Gamber works at Phoenix Urological Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Lithotripsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.