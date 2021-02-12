Dr. Jeffery Grizzaffi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grizzaffi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Grizzaffi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Grizzaffi, DPM
Dr. Jeffery Grizzaffi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Grizzaffi's Office Locations
Ben A. Vierra Apmc601 W Saint Mary Blvd Ste 106, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 232-3576
Park Place Surgery Center901 Wilson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 456-6523
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesomesauce Dr and Staff!!
About Dr. Jeffery Grizzaffi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508000381
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grizzaffi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grizzaffi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grizzaffi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grizzaffi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grizzaffi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grizzaffi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grizzaffi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grizzaffi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grizzaffi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.