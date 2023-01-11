See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Jeffery Hebert II, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffery Hebert II, MD

Dr. Jeffery Hebert II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Hebert II works at WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hebert II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 600, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
High Risk Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
High Risk Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Great visit very good doctor
    Yolanda law — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jeffery Hebert II, MD
    About Dr. Jeffery Hebert II, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659812089
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Hebert II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebert II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hebert II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hebert II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hebert II works at WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hebert II’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebert II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebert II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hebert II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hebert II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

