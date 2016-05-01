Dr. Jeffery Hinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Hinson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Hinson Jr, MD
Dr. Jeffery Hinson Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Perry Hospital.
Dr. Hinson Jr's Office Locations
Eye Physicians Professional Association626 1st St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-4666
Vision Eye Group4050 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 744-1710Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot say enough good stuff about Dr Henson. He did a wonderful job with my cataract surgery. I plan to continue seeing him for all of my eye care from here on out.
About Dr. Jeffery Hinson Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinson Jr has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinson Jr.
