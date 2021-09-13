Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Hubbard, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Hubbard, MD
Dr. Jeffery Hubbard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Hubbard works at
Dr. Hubbard's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas S. Stanley M.d. Inc.7780 N Fresno St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hubbard?
Always available to listen. I don’t feel rushed through like I have in “assembly line” practices. Doctor Hubbard will actually talk to you not at you. He cares.
About Dr. Jeffery Hubbard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396726287
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.