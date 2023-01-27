Dr. Jeffery McMath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery McMath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McMath has helped me many times, figures out and explains my problems so well, fixes it fine and good as new. Such a great guy.
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. McMath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMath has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. McMath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMath.
