Dr. Jeffery Meyers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.
MDVIP - Bloomfield Hills, Michigan42557 Woodward Ave Ste 210, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 973-1276
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great. When I fell and broke four ribs and ended up in the hospital he talked to the physics nurse tasking care of me daily and also called me. When I call the office with a medical problem not is only the staff fantastic he always calls me back to hear the problem and if he needs to see me it is the same day. I feel very secure and well taken care of
- UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.