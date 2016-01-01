See All General Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Nw Colon & Rectal Clin/Swedish Mc

Dr. Nelson works at The Center for Colorectal and Inflammatory Diseases in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hidradenitis and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Monisha Sudarshan, MD
Dr. Monisha Sudarshan, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Colorectal and Inflammatory Diseases
    301 Saint Paul St Fl 4 Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 783-5554
  2. 2
    Glen Burnie Personal Physicians
    7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 783-5884
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Family Medicine Associates
    1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 252-2273
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hidradenitis
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hidradenitis
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • Priority Partners
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?

    Photo: Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nelson to family and friends

    Dr. Nelson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nelson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326122573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nw Colon & Rectal Clin/Swedish Mc
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hidradenitis and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.