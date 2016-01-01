Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Nw Colon & Rectal Clin/Swedish Mc
Locations
The Center for Colorectal and Inflammatory Diseases301 Saint Paul St Fl 4 Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 783-5554
Glen Burnie Personal Physicians7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 783-5884Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Family Medicine Associates1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-2273Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffery Nelson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nw Colon & Rectal Clin/Swedish Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hidradenitis and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.