Dr. Nemec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Nemec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Nemec, MD
Dr. Jeffery Nemec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Nemec works at
Dr. Nemec's Office Locations
1
Womens Health Specialists523 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-0075
2
Park Street Office350 Park St Ste 203, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains everything being discussed throughly, always accessible and patient
About Dr. Jeffery Nemec, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043211345
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University School Of Med
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
