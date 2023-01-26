Dr. Jeffery Neu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Neu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Neu, MD
Dr. Jeffery Neu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Neu works at
Dr. Neu's Office Locations
General Physician, PC1000 Youngs Rd Ste 104, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 932-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very clear and understandable. Excellent PA
About Dr. Jeffery Neu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Neu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neu works at
Dr. Neu has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Neu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neu.
