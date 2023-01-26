Overview of Dr. Jeffery Neu, MD

Dr. Jeffery Neu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Neu works at General Physician, PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.