Dr. Peiffer Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Peiffer Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Peiffer Jr, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Peiffer Jr works at
Locations
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-1980
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 200, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-2663
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peiffer was punctual, professional and explained everything so it was understandable. I appreciated his punctuality most. Shows a respect for the patient.
About Dr. Jeffery Peiffer Jr, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1952580979
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peiffer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peiffer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peiffer Jr works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peiffer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peiffer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peiffer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peiffer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.