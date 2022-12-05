See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wallingford, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Pravda, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Pravda, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Pravda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wallingford, CT. 

Dr. Pravda works at Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care in Wallingford, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT and Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pravda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care
    863 N Main Street Ext Ste 200, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-3280
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care, LLC
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 101, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 639-7992
  3. 3
    680 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-3280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr. Pravda has been great. Hip in 2015 and 2 knee replacements this year. I have had amazing results. Dr Pravda is an incredibly good doctor. I’m grateful to know him.
    Larry Siragusa — Dec 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Pravda, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Pravda, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1407879521
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center Weiler Hospital
    Internship

