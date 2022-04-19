Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoondyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Locations
Karing Hearts Cardiology701 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 2, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-4468Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Karing Hearts Cardiology627 N Main Ave, Erwin, TN 37650 Directions (423) 926-4468Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mountain Empire Medical1503 W Elk Ave Ste 8, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 926-4468
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schoondyke was very nice, explained what he was doing and I felt very comfortable with him. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245228675
Education & Certifications
- St. George's University
