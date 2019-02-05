Overview

Dr. Jeffery Spahr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milford, NE. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry.



Dr. Spahr works at Milford Dental Clinic in Milford, NE with other offices in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.