Dr. Jeffery Stambough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Stambough works at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, OH with other offices in Norwood, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Shoulder Dislocation and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.