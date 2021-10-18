Dr. Jeffery Stambough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stambough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Stambough, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Stambough, MD
Dr. Jeffery Stambough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Dr. Stambough works at
Dr. Stambough's Office Locations
Highland District Hospital1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 221-4848
- 2 4600 Smith Rd Ste B, Norwood, OH 45212 Directions (513) 221-4848
Tri-Health Orthopedic/Spine Ins4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-4848Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr stambough and I need him back.
About Dr. Jeffery Stambough, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891778866
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Va U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stambough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stambough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stambough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stambough has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Shoulder Dislocation and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stambough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stambough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stambough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stambough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stambough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.