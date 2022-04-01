Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD
Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Heartland Cares Inc.1903 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-1671
Paducah Retinal Center4630 Village Square Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-1671
Eye Surgery Center Of Paducah100 Medical Center Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor and staff are very nice and thorough. Dr. Came highly recommended by my local optometrist.
About Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.