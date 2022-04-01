Overview of Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD

Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY.



Dr. Taylor works at Heartland Cares Inc. in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.