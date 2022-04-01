See All Ophthalmologists in Paducah, KY
Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. 

Dr. Taylor works at Heartland Cares Inc. in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

    Heartland Cares Inc.
    1903 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 442-1671
    Paducah Retinal Center
    4630 Village Square Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 442-1671
    Eye Surgery Center Of Paducah
    100 Medical Center Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Astigmatism
Blindness
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Ulcer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Nearsightedness
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 01, 2022
    Dr. Taylor and staff are very nice and thorough. Dr. Came highly recommended by my local optometrist.
    — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1356318547
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Heartland Cares Inc. in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

