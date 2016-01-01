Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffery Ward, MD
Dr. Jeffery Ward, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
Swedish Cancer Institute- Edmonds Medica21632 Highway 99, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 673-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffery Ward, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Bleeding Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.