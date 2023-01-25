Dr. Jeffery Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Weeks, MD
Dr. Jeffery Weeks, MD is a Dermatologist in Northport, AL.
Alabama Dermatology Associates, P.C.4410 Watermelon Rd, Northport, AL 35473 Directions (205) 345-1520
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Weeks was professional and quickly made me feel at ease. I never felt rushed. His manner conveyed patience and caring.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1538100011
Dr. Weeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Intertrigo, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.