Overview of Dr. Jeffery Woo, MD

Dr. Jeffery Woo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Woo works at Christian Healthcare Centers in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.