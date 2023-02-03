Dr. Jeffrey Abildgaard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abildgaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Abildgaard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Abildgaard, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Abildgaard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School and is affiliated with Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.
Dr. Abildgaard works at
Dr. Abildgaard's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Orthopedics1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-2333
-
2
OrthoArizona North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
OrthoArizona - South Gilbert1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
OrthoArizona - Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 750-0303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abildgaard?
Dr. Abildgaard is thorough, personable, knowledgeable and quick to respond. He was very professional and I felt that he really listened to our concerns. He understood our needs as parents as well as the needs & desires of our injured, teenage son and made sure to address everything. He communicated in a way that was not only easy to follow, but also caring and thorough. Dr. Abildgaard took the time to talk to my son on a personal level about his struggles with having to take some time off from his sport. We were able to get in for two visits, an x-ray and an MRI in a very short amount of time, minimizing down-time for our son. Overall, Dr. Abildgaard is an excellent doctor and I would highly recommend him for your orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Jeffrey Abildgaard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528388584
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic Of The Carolinas, Sports Medicine and Knee and Shoulder Reconstruction
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abildgaard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abildgaard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abildgaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abildgaard works at
Dr. Abildgaard has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abildgaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Abildgaard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abildgaard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abildgaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abildgaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.