Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Abildgaard, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Abildgaard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School and is affiliated with Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.



Dr. Abildgaard works at Desert Orthopedics in Bend, OR with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.