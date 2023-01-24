See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (77)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Abrams works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine
    325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-8131
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Jan 24, 2023
I visited Dr Abrams as part of my follow-up care for shoulder/rotator cuff surgery. I have been treated by Dr Abrams for past shoulder problems so my visit today was like visiting an old friend. He makes you feel comfortable, explains things in terminology that is easy to understand and is always available for questions or any issues that you have. I highly recommend Dr Abrams and his office personnel.
    Randy Gardner McQuade — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386658011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aspen Valley Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrams works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Abrams’s profile.

    Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

