Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ackerman works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ackerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    2923 N California Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 777-9900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Union Health Service
    1634 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 423-4200
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Chicago-Millennium Park Physician Offices
    150 N Michigan Ave Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 444-1145
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:45am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861621351
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

    Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

