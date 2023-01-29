Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Adams, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman, Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.



Dr. Adams works at Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.